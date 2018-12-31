Astonishingly, the paper that broke Watergate that toppled a US president had no idea that he had “cultivated friendships with people with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood”, of which Khashoggi was a member since college. They were unaware that his columns were proposed, shaped, edited and reviewed by Maggie Mitchell Salem, an executive at the Qatar Foundation, otherwise known as the Muslim Brotherhood’s think tank. In that case, the Post’s renowned investigative abilities must have been greatly diminished over the decades!