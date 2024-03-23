Winner of multiple prestigious literary awards, including the esteemed Big Book Award, the Leo Tolstoy Yasnaya Polyana Award, and the distinguished Best Prose Work of the Year Award, “Zuleikha” stands as a towering testament to the captivating power of narrative, an epic saga that ensnares the senses and refuses to relinquish its hold.

The story begins with Zuleikha, once regarded as a subservient person, finds herself thrust into the tumultuous throes of fate when her husband meets a tragic demise at the hands of communist soldiers.

Cast adrift into the unforgiving expanse of Siberia, she is forcibly stripped of all semblance of familiarity, left to navigate the treacherous terrain of her new reality. Yet, amid the barren desolation of the wilderness, she unearths an inner reservoir of resilience hitherto unknown.

Against the backdrop of Stalin-era repressions, the narrative unfolds within the remote confines of a Tatar village. Here, Zuleikha’s unwavering resolve emerges as a beacon of hope amid the oppressive shadows of tyranny.

Drawing upon the rich history of Tatar folklore and inspired by author Guzel Yakhina’s own familial history, the story pulsates with an authenticity that transports readers to a realm where every word resonates with life.

From the heart-rending anguish of losing her daughters to the arduous ascent in pursuit of a simple sheet of apple pastila, every facet of Zuleikha’s journey is meticulously rendered, immersing readers in a world teeming with trials and triumphs. Her metamorphosis from a meek victim to an indomitable force stands as a testament to the resilience ingrained within the human spirit.

As readers delve deeper into the vibrant ambience of Tatar culture, they are enveloped in a realm where faith and fortitude converge amid the crucible of adversity.

“Zuleikha” takes us beyond the boundaries of mere storytelling; it evolves into an immersive odyssey that resonates long after the final page is turned, leaving an deep impression upon the hearts and minds of all who embark upon this unforgettable voyage.