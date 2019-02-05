Strong, effective presidents exploit each source of power interactively — as for example Democrat Franklin Roosevelt and Republican Ronald Reagan did in the 1930s/40s and 1980s respectively. To make the presidency work most effectively, Trump will now have to try to show rapidly whether he knows how to do both, defying expectations that are held about him by many voters and political elites. Indeed, since he assumed office, the White House has instead all too often appeared riven by incompetence and confusion. Going forward, if Trump is to maximise prospects of re-election in 2020, should he indeed be in a position to run for a second term, he needs to demonstrate he is capable of developing a much more powerful and appealing governing agenda which has more popular support. With the Democrats having won the House of Representatives, it looks likely he will now — try — to build this around agendas like boosting infrastructure spending.