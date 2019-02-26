At a time when our infrastructure is crumbling and we have an affordable housing crisis, we can create millions of good paying jobs rebuilding our country. Together, we can raise the minimum wage to a living wage of $15 (Dh55) an hour, provide pay equity for women and guarantee all workers paid family and medical leave. We cannot afford to wait any longer to address the existential threat of climate change. We must transform our energy system away from fossil fuels towards energy efficiency and sustainable energy, creating millions of jobs in the process.