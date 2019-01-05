The US must be the safest country on the planet. Its home territory has never been so much as menaced by a foreign power, let alone invaded. Two oceans protect it east and west. 9/11 aside, terrorist incidents have been home-grown. Wars abroad, from Vietnam to Syria, have reflected some neoimperial hegemonic urge, similar to that which used to grip Britain. The effect has been to turn the US from policeman to random vigilante.