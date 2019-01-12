Stripped of dignity and their legitimate rights, these women and others like them have indeed pathetic tales to tell. Where was the protection of these women’s honour and rights? Where are the men of these womenfolk; men who have stripped them of their privileges. Men who flaunt their badges of guardianship, but have discouraged their women to marry someone of their choice, the right to obtain a passport or travel. And yet, these very men are the first to exercise total domination in the form of exclusive guardianship.