There are three points about the $8.7 billion (Dh31.95 billion) deal which are made out to be objectionable. One is that the price of the individual planes shot up from Rs526 crore [Rs5.26 billion or] to Rs1,670 crore [Rs16.7 billion]. But as the former defence minister — now Goa chief minister — Manohar Parrikar said, the first price was a non-starter; Dassault was not interested because they found the quoted price too low. The question is: what might have been a more optimal price than the one the Indian defence ministry and Dassult finally hit upon in the fullness of the inflationary years? In short, how did they arrive at Rs1,670 crore as the price of one jet. That process is missing from the controversy, which is now threatening to be potentially explosive as the general elections approach.