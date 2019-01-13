Today, we are using drones as tools to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges, while improving our client operations at the same time. Our clients range from the United Nations to some of the most notable corporations in the world. We have built a global partner network working with drone pilots all over the world to utilise the fact that thousands of drones are flying around in our skies every day. Never before have we had access to so much data. Never before have we had access to feasible sky delivery when roads are not an option. We are constantly innovating on the huge potential of this momentum to create solutions for people and the planet, when and where they really matter. We transport medical cargo to hard-to-reach places in minutes, instead of hours, and connect drones to artificial intelligence (AI) to faster analyse drone photos from natural disasters to better respond to a current crisis and to prevent one tomorrow.