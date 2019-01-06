Maybe insomnia itself is a portal that encourages trafficking between the conscious and unconscious minds. On the one hand, as in her new book, “Why We Dream,” you can train yourself into lucid dreaming, exerting directorial control over the night brain’s filmic productions. Think of it, perhaps, as a form of scenario planning. Flip the direction of travel, though, and you become alert to the process Freud described when he wrote that during the day we “driveshafts” into our fresh chains of thought, and these shafts make contact with “dream thoughts.” This is how night and day fertilise each other. This — I’ve come to believe — is how creativity is born.