Ultimately, marks may help students get into prestigious universities, but it may not give them jobs in a highly competitive job market, as today, employers receive millions of job applicants with stunning marks and 90 per cent in their final years, but do all the candidates with high scores get employed? Marks are not the standard to achieve. They are not guarantees for successful careers. People need to have passion, which can only be discovered when people are young. These qualities lay the foundation for successful careers - which can be fulfilled with potential hard work and determination later on.