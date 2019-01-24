At an encounter with the media a few days ago, Pelosi repeated in simple, deliberate terms that even Trump should be able to grasp. The Democrats will not talk until the shutdown ends. If they allow him to take hostages this time, he’ll do it over and over again, as she told reporters: “We cannot have the president, every time he has an objection, to say I’ll shut down the government until you come to my way of thinking ... If we hold the employees hostage now, they’re hostage forever.”