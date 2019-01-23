n 7. You can have a do-over: When presenting to a large group of parents and educators in Omaha, I told a story about how I answered my daughter when she innocently said, at age four, that I had a “fat butt”. It was a moment that could easily have gone horribly wrong, but after taking a moment, we wound up getting into a memorable conversation about the amazing things our bodies can do and how all bodies are beautiful. I could feel my audience holding its breath. It was then I said; “Now you might be thinking, ‘oh! I said the wrong thing when my kid and I had that conversation!’” Everyone laughed. Yes, we all mess up. I’ve put my foot in my mouth as well. We all have! But the thing is, every day is a new day to try again. If you look back and think; “I could have said that better,” go back and say it better! Parenting is the ultimate do-over.