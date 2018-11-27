The timing might also have been chosen with an eye on the political calendar in Ukraine, which is gearing up for a presidential election next March. Perhaps the Russians want to inject a polarising element into an already divided society; perhaps this is an answer to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s decision to break away from Russia; perhaps they want to provoke a postponement of the election altogether. In a narrow sense, they may already have succeeded in changing the political atmosphere. At a late-night meeting last Sunday, President Petro Poroshenko — now far behind in the polls — called for a period of martial law in part of the country, and parliament voted on Monday to impose it. It’s not clear yet what this means. It seems just to include military mobilisation — Poroshenko has said there will be no restrictions on media or public gatherings, and no postponement of the election — but accusations of election meddling are already flying.