These children have the right to education, no matter where they are from and what they have been through. This is the focus of our new Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report. Migrants, refugees and internally displaced people are also some of the most vulnerable in the world. Sometimes being in school simply means being safe. Eight year-old Jana, a Syrian refugee at the Unesco-run school in the Zaatari refugee camp, Jordan, says that she felt happy just to escape the sound of gunfire. School has also given her hope; she wants to be a schoolteacher when she grows up.