Forbearance, stoicism and endurance are the key words and should be our mantra in the coming years in order to live in harmony. Men of the past, have been preaching this from the hill tops and no one seems to have paid heed to this. It is time we did. Singer John Lennon penned the lines of his famous song ‘Imagine’, almost 48 years ago it was considered the greatest song of the twentieth century. Like Lennon, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and other freedom fighters have championed the cause for peace and tolerance. Regrettably, they all had to bite the bullet.