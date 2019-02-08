The Taliban — like any group or state — can be expected to act in their own interests. Instead of trying to evaluate their trustworthiness, the more relevant questions are: Do the Taliban have their own reasons for excluding terrorist groups from Afghanistan? Do they have the capability to do so? The Taliban’s full-throated fight against Daesh’s franchisee in Afghanistan shows their will and capability to counter a group that they consider a competitor. The Taliban leadership has purged commanders whose ideology did not align with their own in recent years. Because the Taliban have struck tactical compromises with Al Qaida in the past, an important question is whether the Taliban will again offer hospitality to Al Qaida or fail to prevent its resurgence after an American withdrawal.