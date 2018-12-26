Heirs to the legacy of a century of struggle against colonial rule, they seemed to be saying that the deepest energies of the Palestinian soul were always expressed in struggle. Later in the year, America, a superpower, showed that it was not taking lip-service from a recalcitrant people who effectively were telling the American president they intended to have nothing to do with him, peace process or no peace process. The vindictive response from that president was swift: Pauperise and starve these Palestinian upstarts and, where possible, strip them of their status as refugees. Slash the funds provided to them by the United Nations, the US Agency for International Development and whoever else you can track down. Cut them down to size and bring them to the negotiating table like mendicants, with hat in hand, and have them sign the “deal of the century”.