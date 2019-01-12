Where we see considerably less focus, however, is in using these principles and approaches in the development of markets in developing countries. There is some amazing work being done from Africa to Asia through BRACED, REEEP and PFAN and many others — but what we really need is scale. A critical part of the process is catalysing funds committed to the developing world in order to ensure that development advances in a sustainable fashion. Yet there is little centralised, standardised and reliable data from developing and transition economies and without data, investors are wary of commitment while policymakers can be slow to be convinced.