And let’s not have the West pull rank on the East in this context. From Plato’s Republic to the American Republic, the Euro-American world has produced its own share of fanatics and fanatical movements. Consider in this regard the German radical theologian Thomas Muntzer (arguably Europe’s own Osama Bin Laden) who opposed Martin Luther (for his compromises with feudal authority) as well as the Catholic church, and went on to lead a scorched earth, pan-European peasant uprising. (He was captured, tortured and executed that year.) Then, after the emergence of the Reformation, came the European wars of religion between Catholics and Protestants, that culminated in the Thirty Years War, that began in 1618, which devastated Europe and left 8 million casualties, resulting from military battles as well as from famine and disease.