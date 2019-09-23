Image Credit:

Call me an old fuddy-duddy if you like, but there are times when I honestly feel I’ve woken-up in an alternative universe, one where identifying as male or female is for some an old-fashioned concept. It seems that political correctness has gone wild endangering traditional societal norms and sowing confusion in the minds of young children in order to placate the formerly discriminated-against minority LGBT community that seemingly now calls the shots.

Childhood innocence is officially dead. Long gone are those carefree days when we played hopscotch in the street, fished for minnows, thought newborns arrived in the beaks of storks and still believed in Santa. Certainly we were never forced to consider our gender options in classrooms. I had friends who were ‘tomboys’ who loved to climb trees and play with train sets but they grew up to be young women comfortable in their skin.

Jennifer Oriel writing in The Australian under the heading “They’re castrating children”, asserts “If gender dysphoria had been all the rage when we were young, many would have been denied the opportunity to grow up naturally. She argues that the gender-engineering of children is a form of abuse especially given that “research on the long-term effects of hormone therapy and puberty blockers is scarce.”

Now here’s a real shocker, or at least it is in my book. Last month, Australian lawmakers voted in favour of a bill allowing parents to change the sex of their newborns on birth certificates. Moreover with parental permission children will be free to change their gender on all official documents or refer to themselves in writing as ‘Mx’ rather than “Ms” or “Mr.”

Today in my homeland Britain there are three prevailing categories of gender pronouns — He, She and a range of indeterminate gender-neutrals such as Zie, Sie, Ey, Vey and Tey. Frankly, I was surprised to read that the Royal College of General Practitioners recognises six genders — male, female, gender-neutral, non-binary, gender-fluid and gender-queer.

The government is actively supporting this type of public indoctrination. BBC videos produced to support ‘personal, social and health education’ targeting school kids aged 9 — 12 maintain there are 100 or more gender identities. In one, a young boy asks a teacher ‘What are the different gender identities?” “That’s a really exciting question,” she replies. We know that we have got male and female but there are over 100, if not more gender identities now”.

I don’t always agree with the opinions of the Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan but on this topic he’s on the button. As far as he is concerned, the theory is garbage.

When journalist Benjamin Butterworth hotly defended the BBC and its 100 gender premise on the show, Morgan’s temper rose to a crescendo when Butterworth categorised him as a cis-man, — a person who identifies with the gender assigned at birth.

“Listen, I’ not a cis-man, you keep calling me a cis-man, I am a man,” he retorted. Piers randomly chose three out of the 100 and asked his guest to define them. He prevaricated, tried to change the subject and ultimately confessed to not knowing a single one.

Primary schools are now obligated to include ‘Equality and Inclusion’ lessons in their curriculums ostensibly to reduce bullying, a move that is opposed by a growing number of parents. The Welsh government tells schools to dispense with gender-specific uniforms allowing boys to don skirts and girls to wear trousers. A school in Bradford has banned skirts due to its gender-neutral policy angering girl students.

Catholic Family Voices has issued a pamphlet expressing its grave concern about the 1000 per cent increase in young people saying they are uncomfortable with their gender while quoting expert opinions to the effect that “only 1 in 70 thousand children experience genuine gender dysphoria and 90 per cent of them will accept their biological gender if left to go through puberty naturally.”

Here is a worrying statistic published in the Telegraph. Children being referred to gender reassignment clinics has almost quadrupled over the last four years. I can only wonder what the coming four years have in store.

It’s tragic that children as young as six are being brainwashed long before their brains are fully developed to question their gender in a culture that sees gender transitioning as trendy, as normal as getting Botox injections for wrinkles. As far back as 2016, parents of four-year-olds in Brighton and Hove received letters from the local Council asking them to help their kids choose a gender before attending primary schools

In one case, a three-year-old child from Lancashire was coerced into changing sex by foster parents whose seven-year old had transitioned. A couple in Birmingham refuses to reveal their toddler’s gender to anyone, including the infant’s grandparents, for the sake of gender neutrality. They tell people to use they/them pronouns when referring to their child.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr. David Bell warns in the Telegraph that transgender children who are medically treated risk “serious and irreversible” damage and accuses activists of shutting down critical discussion.