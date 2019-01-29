First, Biden is old. This is not ageism. Old people can perform many jobs well, including political ones, but US president is a particularly gruelling position, which wears even the fittest people down. Just look at the before and after pictures of George W Bush and Barack Obama, both much younger and much fitter when they became president. Biden is 76 years old today and would be a staggering 78 when he would start his first term as president. That is eight years older than Trump was in 2016 and even five years older than Ronald Reagan was in 1980. Democrats have openly worried about the negative consequences and risks associated with the age and related health issues of both these Republican presidents, and deservedly so.