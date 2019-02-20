And last Monday, Jackson Diehl, no detractor of Israel, in his regular Washington Post column, wrote, as he looked at figures that tell a compelling tale: “Netanyahu’s personal ratings among Democrats have plummeted during the presidency of Donald Trump, along with support for Israel. In 2015, 31 per cent of Democrats said they had a favourable view of Netanyahu, according to Gallup. By August 2018, that had dropped to 17 per cent. According to Economist’YouGov polling, the percentage of Democrats who said they considered Israel to be an ally dropped from 31 per cent to 26 per cent in just six months between December 2017 and May 2018.” And, yes, just 16 per cent of these folks supported the US Embassy moving to occupied Jerusalem.