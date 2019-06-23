Image Credit: Jose Luis Barros/Gulf News

Bluetooth beacons hidden in the grocery store communicates with an app on your phone and informs the store.

Most people aren’t aware they are being watched with beacons, but the “beacosystem” tracks millions of people every day.

Apple and Google have allowed companies to bury surveillance features inside the apps offered in their app stores.

There’s no easy way to determine which apps on your phone have the beacon location tracking built in.

Imagine you are shopping in your favourite grocery store. As you approach the dairy aisle, you are sent a push notification on your phone: “10 per cent off your favourite yoghurt! Click here to redeem your coupon.” You considered buying yoghurt on your last trip to the store, but you decided against it. How did your phone know?

Your smartphone was tracking you. The grocery store got your location data and paid a shadowy group of marketers to use that information to target you with ads. Recent reports have noted how companies use data gathered from cell towers, GPS and ambient Wi-Fi. But the location-data industry has a much more precise, and intrusive, tool: Bluetooth beacons.

These beacons are small, unobtrusive electronic devices that are hidden throughout the grocery store; an app on your phone that communicates with them informed the store not only that you had entered the building but also that you had lingered for two minutes in front of low-fat Chobanis.

Most location services use cell towers and GPS, but these technologies have limitations. Cell towers have wide coverage but low location accuracy: An advertiser can think you are in Walgreens, but you’re actually in McDonald’s next door. GPS, by contrast, can be accurate to a radius of about 16 feet, but it does not work well indoors.

To protect yourself from beacons in the short term, you can delete any apps that may be spying on you and shut off location services and Bluetooth where they are not needed. - Michael Kwet

Bluetooth beacons, however, can track your location accurately from a range of inches to about 165 feet. They use little energy, and they work well indoors. That has made them popular among companies that want precise tracking in a store.

Big Brother tech

Most people aren’t aware they are being watched with beacons, but the “beacosystem” tracks millions of people every day. Beacons are placed in airports, malls, subways, buses, taxis, sporting arenas, gyms, hotels, hospitals, cinemas and museums, at music festivals and even on billboards.

To track you or trigger an action such as getting a coupon or message to your phone, companies need you to install an app on your phone that will recognise the beacon in the store. Retailers (like Target and Walmart) that use Bluetooth beacons typically build tracking into their own apps. But retailers want to make sure most of their customers can be tracked — not just those who download their own particular app.

A hidden industry of third-party location-marketing businesses has proliferated in response. These companies bundle their beacon tracking code in a tool kit developers can use. The makers of many popular apps, such as those for news or weather updates, insert these tool kits into their apps. They might be paid by the beacon companies or receive other benefits, such as detailed reports on their users. Location-data companies often collect additional data provided by apps. A location company called Pulsate, for example, encourages app developers to pass them customer email addresses and names.

Companies like Reveal Mobile collect data from software development kits inside hundreds of frequently used apps. In the United States, another company, inMarket, covers 38 per cent of millennial mums and about one-quarter of all smartphones, and tracks 50 million people each month. Other players have similar reach.

Location-data companies have other disturbing tricks up their sleeve. For example, inMarket developed “mindset targeting” techniques that predict when individuals are most receptive to ads. These techniques are based on statistical probabilities calculated through millions of observations of human behaviour. Brands like Hellmann’s, Heineken and Hillshire Farms have used these technologies to drive product campaigns.

Location marketing aims to understand “online-offline attribution”. If a Starbucks coffee ad is sent to your email, for example, marketers want to know whether you went there and bought a coffee. The only way to know is to monitor your online and offline habits at all times.

Beacons are also being used for smartcities initiatives. The location company Gimbal provided beacons for LinkNYC kiosks that provoked privacy concerns about tracking passers-by. Beacon initiatives have been started in other cities, including Amsterdam (in partnership with Google), London and Norwich, England.

Facebook Bluetooth beacons

Familiar tech giants are also players in the beacosystem. In 2015, Facebook began shipping free Facebook Bluetooth beacons to businesses for location marketing inside the Facebook app. Leaked documents show that Facebook worried that users would “freak out” and spread “negative memes” about the program. The company recently removed the Facebook Bluetooth beacons section from their website.

Not to be left out, in 2017, Google introduced Project Beacon and began sending beacons to businesses for use with Google Ads services. Google uses the beacons to send the businesses’ visitors notifications that ask them to leave photos and reviews, among other features. And last year, investigators at Quartz found that Google Android can track you using Bluetooth beacons even when you turn Bluetooth off in your phone.

For years, Apple and Google have allowed companies to bury surveillance features inside the apps offered in their app stores. And both companies conduct their own beacon surveillance through iOS and Android.

It should not be lost on the public that Apple created the first Bluetooth system of commercial surveillance. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently wagged his finger at the “data-industrial complex”. Unlike other tech giants that monetise surveillance, Apple relies upon hardware sales, he said. But Cook knew what Apple was creating with iBeacon in 2013. Apple’s own website explains to developers how they can use iBeacon to micro-target consumers in stores.

Companies collecting micro-location data defend the practice by arguing that users can opt out of location services. They maintain that consumers embrace targeted ads because they’re more relevant. Industry players further claim that data is anonymised through techniques that mask the identification of users. Your data may be stored as “ID-67aGb9ac72r” instead of “Jane Doe”. Yet studies have shown that it is relatively easy to de-anonymise mobility data. Moreover, the process of “informed consent” fails to protect user privacy.

Beacon Scanner

For informed consent using beacons, you have to first know that the beacons exist. Then, you have to know which places use them, but venues and stores don’t put up signs or inform their customers. You can download an app like Beacon Scanner and scan for beacons when you enter a store.

But even if you detect the beacons, you don’t know who is collecting the data. Let’s say you visit Target; it might be collecting data from you, but it might rent its beacons out to other businesses, allowing them to monitor your location. Moreover, some beacons are not secured, so third parties can “piggyback” off public beacons and use them to collect your location. There is no way to know if a store has secured its beacons.

Apple and Google could be tracking you through iOS and Android, but they don’t make their Bluetooth beacon collection methods transparent. There’s no easy way to determine which apps on your phone have the beacon location tracking built in.

Even if you did know which companies have access to your beacon data, there’s no way to know what kind of data is collected through the app. It could be your micro-location, dwell time or foot traffic, but it can also include data from the app, such as your name, and your app data can be combined with other data sets compiled about you by data brokers. There is simply no transparency.

To protect yourself from beacons in the short term, you can delete any apps that may be spying on you — including apps from retailers — and shut off location services and Bluetooth where they are not needed.

Most of our concerns about privacy are tied to the online world and can feel theoretical at times. But there is nothing theoretical about Bluetooth beacon technology that follows you into retail stores (and other venues) and tracks your movement down to the metre.