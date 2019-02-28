As it looks on paper, Poland’s finances aren’t that bad. It’s not part of the 19 EU nations that uses the euro, the common currency across the EU, and still retains the zloty that is roughly equal to one dirham, or 0.23 to €1. Its debt levels stand at roughly 50 per cent, which compared to other EU nations is good. Critics of Warsaw’s economic policies, however say that there are fundamental issues with the economy and its current balance sheet are only looking good because of a range of once-off measures and improved tax collection regimens on value-added tax (VAT), for example.