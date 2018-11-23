‘Populism”, as a term, was rarely used in the 20th century. It was limited to United States historians describing, in highly specific terms, the original agrarian populists of the mid-19th century. Latin American social scientists (often Marxists) focused it primarily on the Peronists in Argentina. Over the years, most scholars, like me, continued to see populism as part of a broader “radical right” agenda and devoted little attention to its specific contribution. In Europe, the rise of Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia created a new category, “neoliberal populism”. The great recession that followed the 2008 financial crash freed populism from the (radical) Right. The rise of Syriza in Greece, and to a lesser extent Podemos in Spain, showed clear similarities with, but also fundamental differences from, the populist radical Right. They shared a pro-people and anti-elite politics, but Podemos and Syriza were clearly part of the radical Left — both in terms of ideology and subculture. As a consequence, the term “populism”, without any qualifiers, became integrated into both the academic and the popular debate.