As for Trump, he isn’t playing the man of peace. It’s not his style. He has been riling opponents at home by refusing to rule out military action, saying that “all options” are on the table. He’s not a great one for nation-building, but he doesn’t need to be. The US role is to do what it can to encourage allies to provide a Latin American solution to a Latin American problem. The next steps are tactical. The US can pull strings to make it clear that things will get better in Venezuela after Maduro goes: not just the lifting of sanctions, but perhaps a US-inspired bailout by the International Monetary Fund. While Venezuela does have oil, it lacks oil experts — they have left the country, along with anyone else who could. If American expertise is needed to revive the industry, then Trump will have to avoid the temptation to demand any kind of price.