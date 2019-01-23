Education is one of the essential pillars of sustainable development. Without substantial investment in human capital, countries cannot achieve sustainable economic development. Education enriches people’s understanding of themselves and their surrounding world. It improves the quality of their lives and leads to broad social benefits to individuals and society. Education increases people’s productivity and creativity and promotes entrepreneurship and technological advances. In addition, it plays a very crucial role in making economic and social progress and improving income distribution. Not to mention, education is central to building peace, as exclusion and inequity exacerbate disparities and conflicts. Moreover, education plays a pivotal role in spreading the values of tolerance across communities and societies Education is a right of all children and youth, regardless of their gender, race, religion or nationality. It is time to ensure that this right is upheld at all levels.Education is the passport to a prosperous future and enables children and young people to make a difference in their communities. By observing this international day, the global community has voiced a strong message recognising the instrumental role of education for peace and development. As a global philanthropic organisation, we commend the adoption of this resolution, as it demonstrates the unwavering political will to support transformative actions for inclusive, equitable and quality education for all