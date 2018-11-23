The gap is widening, reported Ha’aretz recently, and is expanding to include the parents and grandparents of the young generation as well. The newspaper quoted Political Science professor Dov Waxman as saying that “in the last two years, I have given many lectures (in the US), and I estimate that 90 per cent of my listeners are elderly American Jews, the negative sentiments are everywhere”. He noted that “there is a fundamental change among American Jews today, and I noticed a greater shift among American Jews, about a half (48 per cent) who do not believe that the government of Israel is making a sincere effort to reach peace with the Palestinians”. “For a long time”, he went on to say, “there were people who were concerned about Israel’s policy and practices towards Palestinians, but they were not able to talk about it, they felt lonely and suddenly they felt that the burden had been removed from them.”