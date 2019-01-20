After waiting almost two years for the ‘Deal of the Century’, what the notes of the briefing contained were a watered-down version of what Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak had offered to Palestinian President Yasser Arafat almost two decades ago and less than what former US secretary of state John Kerry had offered two years ago. The elements of the purported deal included: A Palestinian state on 85 per cent of the West Bank with some land-swaps to compensate Palestinians for the West Bank colony blocks that will go to Israel; Israeli colonies outside the blocks will not be evacuated, but “illegal outposts” will be; and [occupied] Jerusalem will be a shared capital — Israel will have West Jerusalem and Palestinians will have some of the “Arab neighbourhoods” in occupied East Jerusalem — but the Old City and holy sites will remain under Israeli control. There was no mention of Gaza or Palestinian refugees. Nor was there any provision for Palestinian sovereign control over borders or resources.