Coronavirus scams grow rampant Image Credit: iStock image

Tokyo Paralympics

Congratulations to the Indian athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Paralympics (“Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: India hero Avani Lekhara 'on top of the world'”, Gulf News, August 30). It is heartening to know that Bhavina Patel has clinched the historic silver medal in Table Tennis to give India its first medal in the Paralympics. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. Also, Nishad Kumar has won a silver medal in the high jump. The most heartening news is the win of Avani Lekhara, who has won the Gold medal in 10 m air rifle shooting, which has added extra glitter to our happiness. I feel so happy and proud of their achievements. I'm sure the recent victories in Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics would boost the morale of Indian youth, who are now keen to take up sports as a profession and are trying to learn these activities right from school days. Hats off to our authorities, who have supported and motivated the Indian team.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

Dubai, UAE

COVID-19: Avoid online fraud

As the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, we need to be more careful about the scams we read about on social media (“UAE: Common types of car and health insurance scams and how to avoid them”, Gulf News, August 15). Watch out for fraudulent text messages from scammers. In addition, fraudsters use recruitment apps and websites to target job-seekers during the pandemic. Also, be careful while doing online transactions. Make sure the website links are genuine. Sometimes the emails and the website links that offer you COVID-19 information might contain malware that can steal your data from the device you are using. Always try to learn how to identify fake scams from genuine emails. Beware of any unsolicited emails or Facebook messages asking for money or personal details. Scammers use tactics for rushing recipients into responding to their messages, using phrases such as 'don't delay and 'urgent response required'. Please take your time to verify the authenticity of the message. Email authentication has become increasingly necessary as spammers and phishers continue to use email to distribute unwanted or harmful messages. Finally, don't be fooled by scammers taking advantage of the coronavirus. Always lookout to help keep your money and information safe.

From Mr Akhil B

Ajman, UAE

COVID-19 and safety guidelines

Perhaps one of the most striking lifestyle changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is the mandatory use of face masks in public places (“Abu Dhabi: New COVID-19 guidelines for travel, visiting public places”, Gulf News, August 15). Wearing a mask, especially when near others, is imperative to slowing the spread of COVID-19. But one look outside of your "safe-at-home" haven and you might find people wearing masks in a variety of different styles: dangling from one ear, pulled down below the nose, or resting below the chin. These common mistakes decrease the effectiveness of masks and increase the wearer's risk of catching and spreading the disease. If I wear my face mask to protect you from me, and you wear your face covering to protect me from you, then we can all dramatically decrease our risk of transmission of COVID-19. This, in conjunction with social distancing and frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitiser, will be important in limiting the spread of COVID-19 as we return to our usual activities.

From Mr Harish Shankar

India

Follow COVID-19 travel guidelines

Since the COVID-19 vaccine has been established, the cases across the globe are decreasing (“COVID-19: What are the quarantine rules in the UAE?”, Gulf News, August 24). It's a good thing that the death percentage is going down comparative to the previous months. The pandemic has disrupted the world, but it could also be an opportunity to make some needed social and environmental changes as countries try to adapt and recover from the crisis. Many countries are lifting the travel ban, which is a positive sign for the global economy. Slowly but steadily, the world is recovering from the pandemic. It doesn't mean that we have to lower our guard against the fighting, but now is the time we need to be more careful about it. The authorities across the globe highlight the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine and the booster doses. Following protocols while air travelling is vital. Always make sure to sanitise and use a mask.

From Mr Gobind G

India