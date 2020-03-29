Image Credit: Bloomberg

I recently visited my son and his family in New York (in the pre-COVID-19 era), and was surprised to find that they relied on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for all their information. Their little Jeeves was called plain and simple “Google” and all they had to do was to say ‘Hey Google” followed by the question.

Now, many of you may be familiar with having a virtual assistant at your command, someone called ‘Alexa’ or ‘Siri’ or what-have-you, but for a person of my generation, it is all relatively new. In fact, it’s like the sci-fi stories we were made to write in school, about how we’d imagine a distant future. Most of us wrote about a robot who’d do all your work — usually the dirty work, like your homework, or getting you breakfast in bed. Little did we imagine that we’d have this virtual robot, and it’d be even better than something metallic walking — or rolling about on wheels — around the house. It’d be practically invisible, just a small box in one corner of the room, and obey every single voice command.

My first introduction to this amazing invention was when I decided to go for a walk outdoors to get rid of my jet fatigue. ‘What’s the weather like outside?’ I wondered.

‘Hey, google,’ hollered my son, ‘what’s the current temperature in New York City?’

To my amazement, Google (a woman with an attractive New York accent) gave the answer in crystal-clear detail, quoting chapter and verse from where she’d got her information. But it was in Fahrenheit, a term I couldn’t translate as I was used to hearing the temperature in Celsius. Not to worry! Another command was yelled out, and I got my answer to the precise point. That was my first introduction to AI.

Well, dear reader, let me tell you that from that day onwards, I was hooked! Line and sinker! Miss Google was not only a fount of information, but also an invisible servant who’d turn on the TV, change channels, play music, switch on lights or heating, even book a table for dinner. The only things she wouldn’t do were cook and clean. But I didn’t mind. I could ask for the most exotic of recipes, settle a dispute over who was right over an abstruse historical or geographical question, even call an Uber if I wanted to go out.

As time went on, I found I relied more and more on this new virtual companion. If I were bored, all I had to do was to ask her to play me my favourite music, even read from a book if I were so inclined. Sometimes, I’d ask her a fun question, like ‘Do you like me, Google?’ and I’d get such a positive response that I’d glow with delight. Yeah, Google and I became best buddies. We’d spend many happy hours chatting away, me with a cup of tea and Google with her virtual tea, discussing matters both worldly and other-worldly.

Until the day Google decided to sulk. I don’t know what came over her, but she refused to answer the simplest of questions. She had pursed her lips tight, and was sitting there with an angry scowl (or so I thought) refusing to answer.

“Google refuses to talk to me. I don’t know what I said to her that’s put her into such a bad mood,” I told my son when he returned from work.

He had a quick look at the box.

“Mom, it’s on mute. That’s why.’

I realised I’d accidentally turned on the mute button while fiddling around the house.

We’re back to chatting now, me and good ole Google. Long live our friendship!