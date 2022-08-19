1 of 5
GOLDEN VISAS FOR DUBAI PROPERTY BUYERS IN SEPTEMBER: The Dubai property market will get another trigger for growth in September as property owners with Dh2 million and more in real estate investments will qualify for the 10-year Golden Visa. The developers are tweaking their processes ahead of the new rules: SPAs (sales purchase agreements) are reworked, and negotiations are initiated with potential buyers with a Golden Visa as a value-add. One industry source said the Golden Visa offers an additional layer of security for property buyers. Come September that will be delivered. (By Manoj Nair, Business Editor)
UAE LEADS IN HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT WORLDWIDE: The UAE continues to help people in need worldwide with foreign aid from 2021 topping Dh13 billion. Data released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the eve of World Humanitarian Day (August 19) underscores UAE’s commitment to promote regional and global peace and prosperity by offering development, humanitarian and charitable support worldwide. (By Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor)
BRITISH RAIL STRIKE NEEDS A QUICK FIX: The transit network in the British capital of London ground to a halt on Friday after a strike over jobs, pay and pensions by London Underground workers. It came after another strike on Thursday, yet another one is scheduled for Saturday. The disruption has hit the public badly, so the government and the train companies should find an amicable solution to prevent more misery for the commuters. (By Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor)
A REPEAT OF AMBER HEARD-JOHNNY DEPP DRAMA? The internet has already started churning out rumours and opinions after new details were revealed of a flight that then-spouses Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their kids took in 2016. FBI documents say that Jolie told agents Pitt was violent on the flight. The new developments have been compared to the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case, where revelations of nasty details led to Heard being shredded in the media. The media and social media users should exercise caution when making claims about these two stars, especially since their six children are involved. (By Jennifer Barretto, Assistant Editor – Features)
ENGLAND MUST GET NOSES IN FRONT IN FIRST TEST: England must gain control of day three of the first Test today against South Africa at Lord’s after the visitors reached 289-7 at the end of day two, 124 runs ahead. The match is set up nicely, and the team is feeling positive, having got back in the game via three wickets from Ben Stokes. England will need a couple more early breakthroughs to give them a boost and also to get the crowd going and get their noses in front. (By Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor)
