Pay heed to weather alerts: Looking out for the weather advisory before you start out for the day will hold you in good stead. Be it the sandstorm alerts of last week or the rough sea caution by the authorities this morning, the brief must be taken seriously and necessary precautions followed. This way, we can maintain not only our safety but also that of others as needless mishaps are avoided. Making it a point to read the weather notification is a best practice that must be cultivated on a daily basis, and not just when the weather conditions are adverse. - Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
A film’s success isn’t the sum of its lead star: Even as Bollywood applauds Kartik Aaryan for delivering one of the biggest hits of his career with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and buoying the spirits (no pun intended) of the film industry that has been floundering at the box office, it is still astonishing to see that the collective efforts of a whole team of talented cast and crew is overlooked yet again to bolster a lead star. If ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has recorded a bumper opening of Rs141.2 million on day one, then credit should be given in equal weight to filmmaker Anees Bazmee who helmed this horror-comedy and veteran actress Tabu who all but lifts the second half of the film on her shoulders. If a film performs well at the box office then it is only due to each player delivering on his or her promise. Yes, Aaryan’s impeccable sense of comic timing, which elevates the film, cannot be denied, but nor should we regress to the patriarchal tropes that has plagued Bollywood for a century - Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan
Final day of Premier League season promises plenty of drama: It promises to be a thrilling and highly emotional final day of the 2021-22 English Premier League football season. It is the first time in 10 years that the title, top four and relegation are all still to be fully decided before the last round of fixtures meaning there is all to play for. Tonight, we will finally know if it is going to be Manchester City or Liverpool that are crowned champions. Just 1 point separates the two teams and if City beat Aston Villa then the title heads to the Etihad. But if they lose or draw and Liverpool beat Wolves then Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will be the winners and it means they will also still be able to complete the quadruple. Meanwhile, Tottenham will be aiming to seal a Champions League spot ahead of north London rivals Arsenal and we will also know whether it will be Burnley or Leeds that are relegated and playing in the Championship next season. There is so much at stake and you can guarantee that there will be plenty of drama tonight as the epic season concludes - Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor
Image Credit: Wires