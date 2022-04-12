As he does in every Ramadan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, earlier this month launched the ‘One billion meals campaign’. Within just six days of the initiative, 45,491 donors contributed a whopping 76 million meals, which in addition to the 220 million meals collected during the previous 100 Million Meals campaign, brings the total number of meals collected to 296 million meals.
The 100 Million Meals campaign, which was launched during Ramadan 2021 was a huge success, distributing hundreds of millions of meals in 47 nations — double its initial target — with the participation of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) teams.
The massive campaign provided food parcels and vouchers to millions across four continents, including Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Sudan, Yemen, Tunisia, Iraq, Egypt, Kosovo, Brazil, Benin, Burundi, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Senegal, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Angola, Sierra Leone, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.
Beneficiaries of 1 billion meals initiative
In the past two years, the meals campaign has consistently aimed to reach the target during the holy month of Ramadan. This year, Sheikh Mohammed said that the campaign will be ongoing, and will continue for the coming years until its noble goal is achieved. During the past two years, the campaign included live charity auctions, meal boxes, collections from public and private entities and humanitarian organisations, and more.
MBRCH has come in for special praise for its distribution of food parcels containing basic staples such as flour, rice, oil, sugar and dates to those in need. The initiative provides basic necessities needed for the preparation of nutritious meals or instant electronic vouchers for food supplies in cooperation with relevant local authorities in those countries.
This coordination is key as it ensures the efficiency and transparency of the distribution operations. With the help of technology, it gives a direct access to the communities most in need, based on comprehensive and accurate databases.
The ambitious drive is a major step forward to feed the needy communities grappling for food around the world, especially in the current circumstances as the historic high inflation and supply chain disruptions have both led to shortage of food in many societies.
Going forward the largest food donation drive in the region has only solidified its reputation as major vehicle to help people secure their own food and meals.