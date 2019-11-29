Let us reflect on the freedoms, peace and stability we enjoy. They came at a price

For nearly five decades, the UAE has called on its brave servicemen and women to serve in missions that protect the homeland and advance the cause of peace of security across the region and beyond. And within our borders, there are many who serve, upholding the values of our nation.

Sadly, fulfilling their duties often places these personnel in danger, and the annual Commemoration Day affords the people of this grateful nation an opportunity to pause and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the unflinching fulfilment of their duties.

On this Commemoration Day, let us remember Saeed Anbar Juma Al Falasi Saeed Ahmad Rashid Al Mansouri, Ali Abdullah Ahmad Al Danhani, Zayed Musallam Suhail Al Ameri, Saleh Hassan Saleh Bin Amr, Nasser Mohammad Hamad Al Kaabi, Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji and Tariq Hussain Hassan Al Beloushi who all died during the course of the past year while on service in Yemen. And we also remember Jasem Abdullah Ali Tunaiji, Saqr Saeed Mohammad Abdullah Al Yamahi andTarek Abdullah Ali Al Hawai who died in the service of this grateful nation here at home.

These brave servicemen join a long and noble battalion of martyrs who gave their lives serving this nation over the past 48 years.

On this Commemoration Day, let us reflect on the freedoms, peace and stability we enjoy. Those freedoms come with a price — and all those who have died protecting the values of this homeland have indeed paid the ultimate price. To them we are ever grateful as we honour their memories, and embrace the families they left behind when the call to duty was answered - Gulf News

For their families, there is comfort at least in knowing that their service is wholly and deeply appreciated by the people of this nation, and we will fulfil a solemn pledge that their memory and service will always be treasured and remembered by this and future generations.

From its very earliest days, the UAE has always embraced the values of freedom, peace and stability. The tasks of peace keeping often necessitate hard and difficult choices.

The nation, however, has never shied away from those choices, and the brave men and women who wear the uniforms of the UAE have never shirked their duties in answering the call to serve.

