Image Credit: Shutterstock

The UAE’s decision to minimise the gap between the public and private sectors is a welcome move. The official announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will go a long way in unifying the working systems in the country.

Come February 2022, employees in both private and government sectors will get similar leaves and work models, including flexible, part-time and temporary work.

Over the past 15 years, the UAE Government has been determined to fully adopt the policy of Emiratisation, where UAE nationals are employed throughout the wider and productive economy rather than focusing their attention and careers on positions in government agencies.

Over recent years, reforms to labour laws have removed some of the impediments to Emiratisation. Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said on Monday that reforms would create parity between the two sectors. This now puts both the public and private sector on the same footing.

Proposed changes

The proposed changes to the labour law will take effect in February, ending the difference between the two sectors. As part the new labour changes, limited contracts will be applied in the UAE’s labour market. Employees in the normal work model in the public and private sector will work for eight hours per day or 48 hours per week, with no more than 144 working hours per three weeks.

This is a very positive step forward for all those who make their living in the UAE. The reforms bring about a level playing field, one where all workers can enjoy the same time off at times of public holidays or other festive occasions.

The new labour law will increase productivity and remove psychological barriers that differentiate workers not on the basis of what they produce for the economy, but on where they are employed. It is also a step in improving the transparency of UAE society, placing the same merit on public and private sector employment.