The fight against terrorism is a difficult one. It is a fight that is fought not conventionally on battlefields, but in the actions that are rarely seen, in the intelligence briefings, the shared assets and in the commitment of the international community to bring cowards and killers to justice. In France, the UAE has an international ally that sadly knows first-hand the horrors of this war, and in the UAE, France has an ally that will never bend nor cease to hunt down and root out extremists and terrorists who use the simplicity of Islam as a fire to scorch so many.