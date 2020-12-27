We must all fulfil our part of the responsibility in this endeavour

Now that the vaccines are here, we must fulfil our part of the responsibility

The sight of senior Emiratis and residents as well as front line heroes lining up to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech jab as part of Dubai’s free vaccination campaign that started last week is yet another reassuring testimony that the UAE has taken a quantum leap in its battle against Covid-19.

That reassurance comes at a jittery moment for much of the world.

After nearly a year spent waiting for a panacea to the coronavirus pandemic, a handful of vaccines approved around the world are offering hope that the beginning of the end of this global health emergency is at hand.

Although that hope has been tempered by mutant strains of the virus which are spreading rapidly across much of Europe and a few other parts of the world, scientists have rushed to assure everyone that the powerful hammer of the newly-developed vaccines is effective enough against the new variants.

The vaccine is thus our new passport to regain the life that we all yearn for — from getting children back in school to people back in offices to factories fully rolling to social gatherings, entertainment and travelling. The virus might not be static, but we can be steadfast in our determination to root out this pandemic.

And the best way to do that is to take the vaccine — at the earliest possible opportunity.

Rapid approval and roll-out

In the UAE, the rapid approval and roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination campaign comes weeks after the authorities approved a vaccine developed by Sinopharm unit CNBG, following clinical trials of the shot in the country. The first phase of vaccinations in Dubai will target senior citizens and residents aged 60 and above, along with frontline workers and people with chronic diseases aged 18 or above.

By swiftly registering and deploying both the vaccines, prioritising the vulnerable segments of the population to receive it first and making it free of charge for the entire population, the UAE has once again shown its commitment and leadership in battling this pandemic.

From being the world leader in Covid-19 mass testing to partnering with scientists and pharma giants in vaccine research to a case-fatality rate of 0.3% — among the lowest globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins — the UAE has all along stood at the forefront of the global war against this invisible enemy, and given its citizens and residents renewed hope in a dreadful year for humanity.