This understanding has been a defining characteristic of Saudi-India ties that have their antecedents in the Delhi Declaration, signed between the two countries in 2006, and the Riyadh Declaration in 2010, which got a further boost with the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in 2016. This concurrence on fighting extremism, along with other trade and mutual-interest agreements between the two countries over the decades has deepened and matured the ties between the two into a strategic partnership.