Hajj is a time to cleanse one’s bad deeds and start on a new page

Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Muslims should practice understanding, forgiveness and appreciation.

Many of us reading this now are living a comfortable life, even though everyone goes through challenges and obstacles, we are most likely in a better situation than many people around the world.

We should take the time on this holy occasion to exercise compassion for people suffering around the world from all races and religions.

In Islam, there is no discrimination between people, regardless of their race or social class. This can be seen in the glorious grouping of 2.5 million in Makkah every year for the Hajj pilgrimage. Muslims from all walks of life and of every colour and creed stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder, to worship God.

The spectacle is a sight to behold.

Indeed it is one of the most unique pilgrimages in the world because of its sheer diversity of people.

This Eid there is much to celebrate but also we must not forget the sadness and despair others are going through.

The recent terrorist shootings in the US by white extremists killing innocents, the New Zealand mosque massacres earlier this year, the Daesh bombing of churches in Sri Lanka are to name a few of tragedies that have swept the world this year.

We should remember the victims of these tragedies while praying for the families to help cope and heal from their wounds.

The recent tension in Kashmir is a cause for concern as well, and we should pray for a peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue.

Any eruption of a greater conflict would be disastrous and our thoughts and prayers should be directed towards averting war.

Of course, the Middle East is no stranger to war.

The military conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya drag on with innocents dying every day.

Sadly, these victims rarely grab the headlines anymore, but the spilling of any civilian blood should not be taken lightly and must not be forgotten.

On a personal level, we should strive to be better, more compassionate human beings.

Hajj is a time to cleanse one’s bad deeds and start on a new page.

We can start by treating others kindly and exercising patience and understanding when dealing with other people.

Whether its road rage, a spat with a friend or colleague, or getting over a long-standing grudge against someone, we should try to be the bigger person.