For India’s 2019 general elections, more than 11 million election officials and security staff are expected to operate nearly 935,000 polling stations over 543 electoral constituencies. Understandably in a country that is about the size of a continent, it is likely that a tiny percentage of the 1.7 million voting machines might malfunction. This surely has the risk of delaying polling in the affected booths or turning voters away from some others. However, by questioning the credibility of the entire electoral process, there is a huge risk of putting democracy in India in danger.