The objective is clear: to homogenise the performance of all schools in the UAE for progressive outcomes for the country. The Emirati School Model, which was announced in 2017, aims to push the boundaries of pedagogical excellence by focusing on the national curriculum and the best ways to harness its full potential. The school model emphasises a cohesion of teaching and assessment methods that will be predicated on ensuring that every student is provided the best pedagogical environment possible so that they can be full contributors to the UAE Vision 2021 and the watershed UAE centennial year of 2071.