The objective is clear: to homogenise the performance of all schools in the UAE for progressive outcomes for the country. The Emirati School Model, which was announced in 2017, aims to push the boundaries of pedagogical excellence by focusing on the national curriculum and the best ways to harness its full potential. The school model emphasises a cohesion of teaching and assessment methods that will be predicated on ensuring that every student is provided the best pedagogical environment possible so that they can be full contributors to the UAE Vision 2021 and the watershed UAE centennial year of 2071.
This principle is the underlay of the UAE’s educational policy and the latest allocation of Dh5 billion to upgrade the school model — which is implemented in 800 public and private schools across the country that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum — with state of the art infrastructure over six years, is another step in consolidating this mission.
One of the guarantees of a successful outcome in pedagogy is the consistency in the application of quality methods of teaching. And when supported by a strong, modern curriculum, this homogeneity is doubly enhanced as in the case of the Emirati School Model which is powered by both forces. Additionally, it is supported by a strong focus on student recreational activities to enhance their knowledge skills. The model’s curriculum distinguishes itself by its sweep and scope, with emphasis on sciences and maths, as well as practical subjects such as health sciences, entrepreneurship, design and technology, to name a few.
The purpose of such a contemporary and well-crafted curriculum is to ensure that students are fully mentored to realise their potential and meet the needs of tomorrow. This is an issue of critical importance given the ever-expanding horizons of a modern global marketplace that calls for highly advanced and contemporaneous skill sets from every generation that grows up to be a stakeholder.
In the relentless race to be the leader, every country’s education system must keep pace with developments all around, not just at the national level but also the regional and international levels. This has been the imperative through history and its importance gets more pronounced in today’s disruptive world. Educational policies, therefore, must possess the suppleness and vision to adapt to what is coming next and the Emirati School Model is a purpose-driven project that embodies both with great conviction.