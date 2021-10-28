Dubai Fitness Challenge Image Credit: Supplied

These past 21 months have not been easy as our normal routines have been set aside by the challenges posed by coronavirus and the necessary public health restrictions needed to combat and contain the pandemic. But, thankfully, we are now on the other side with life largely returning to normal.

It’s not unfair to suggest that for many, the challenges of these past months have meant that we have slipped into a more sedentary lifestyle, that our fitness levels may have suffered, that our general levels of physical activity may have been reduced by the need to work more from home or to engage in social distancing. Well, the excuses you might have used to forgive your lack of movement end now.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is back and provides a very timely and welcome reason to get active, get moving and get fit. The physical benefits of regular exercise are well known, improving cardiopulmonary health, reducing wealth, and improving general well-being. But there are important psychological reasons too to be active.

Good for everyone

Your general mental health is improved, stress levels are reduced, there’s a better sense of well-being and positivity from engaging in exercise — and after periods of social isolation, getting active with others in working out, playing sports or simply walking or running is good for everyone.

The fitness challenge runs through until Saturday, November, 27 and there’s a jam-packed calendar of activities and events underway across the emirate, including the Dubai Run and Dubai Ride. The initiative by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, aims to make the city one of the most active in the world.

Yes, there are competitive events — and there’s nothing wrong in setting your sights on taking part in those. And even if you’re not the fastest, there are numerous activities and locations where you can join in and get moving. The challenge may lead to determination within yourself that next year you will be better.