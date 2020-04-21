With Ramadan days away, best way to salute their bravery in the UAE is to become one

COVID-19: Volunteers in masks and gloves pack groceries at a food bank Image Credit: AFP

Even as the world battles COVID-19 and the virus spreads to new areas, there’s a swarm of first responders around the globe who are on the forefront of this fight.

Along with doctors, paramedics, emergency staff at critical sectors, there’s yet another category of unsung heroes playing a pivotal role in this crisis: millions of volunteers.

Volunteers are proving to be the lifeblood of sustaining the spirit for a prolonged fight against coronavirus, bringing succour to those suffering.

True to form, at this time of crisis, an army of Emirati and expat volunteers have rushed in to help those around the country suffering from the twin blows of a health and economic emergency. - Gulf News

Nowhere is this spirit of care and camaraderie more apparent than in the UAE, where thousands of citizens and residents have joined hands to bring a warm meal or essential items to the needy, raise awareness about best hygiene practices or simply dispel rumours about COVID-19.

The UAE has always been at the forefront of humanitarian initiatives at home and abroad, and its spirit of generosity has been applauded around the world.

History will remember the exceptional role of such volunteers and voluntary organisations for their personal sacrifices. But it is not enough for us to salute such bravehearts from the ringside — we need to actively support them.

Sometimes we take for granted the simple but priceless wealth that life has bestowed upon us: the warmth of loved ones, the comfort of home, the food on our plates and the support of a world-class health care infrastructure.

Many people battling the crisis — including here in the UAE — are not so fortunate. The pandemic has turned life into a lonely and uphill struggle for many of them.

While the government and charitable institutions have already rushed in to help such people, everybody can pitch in to help — everyone can become an ambassador of hope.

With the blessed month of Ramadan only days away, the time to be generous and helpful to our communities in this unprecedented crisis is now.

We don’t need to do a lot, step out of our homes or even donate a lot.

Give your time, patience and empathy.

Counsel someone in agony. Call them. Provide a hot meal to your neighbour. Do it.

Join the official volunteering activities. Sign up.

Or be a Health Hero with Dubai Health Authority. Get started.