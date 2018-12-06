There are two critical truths that must be understood regarding the prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) in the UAE: One is that the country’s threshold of onset of heart diseases is as low as the age of 45, when the international threshold is at 65 years; and the second is that 80 per cent of deaths due to CVDs can be prevented through early detection and treatment. Together, the two realities comprise the underlay of the UAE’s sustained efforts to tackle this problem. If risk factors are the pointers to CVD statistics, the UAE has all the associated risk factors: From diabetes to obesity, hypertension to cholesterol — all causative factors for heart disease post high numbers among the country’s population. For example, 80 per cent of Emiratis are overweight and 30 per cent obese. Sixty per cent of the people in the UAE who have CVD are regular smokers and heart disease is the top killer in the UAE, causing about 30 per cent of all deaths in the country.