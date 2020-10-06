We are home of more than 200 different nationalities who coexist in total harmony

What makes the UAE the most preferred country to live in for the Arab youth? What makes the UAE a model nation in their eyes, 4,000 of them, as an annual Arab youth survey shows?

The 12th Annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey released on Tuesday shows that the majority of Arab youth in 17 countries, 52 per cent, believe that their countries “should be like the UAE”.

When asked which country in the world they would like to live in, nearly half, 46 per cent, of all young Arabs named UAE as their “country of choice,” followed by the United States, 33 per cent, Canada, 27 per cent, the United Kingdom, 27 per cent, and then Germany, 22 per cent.

Commenting on the report, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, “The UAE is everyone’s country. We have tried to build a successful model and our experience and doors … will remain open to all.”

As we gear up to the 50th anniversary of this nation in a few months, the Arab youth have given their verdict. For the ninth year, for a majority of young Arabs, the UAE is a living example of what a dream country looks like - Gulf News

Rule of the law, government efficiency, modern infrastructure, security, wide range of employment opportunities, growing economy, a good place to raise a family. These are just examples of the answers of majority of the Arab youth when asked why they prefer the UAE. The UAE retains that rank among the Arab youth for the ninth year -- a great achievement by all means as it places this young nation, in the eyes of Arabs, ahead of developed countries like the US, the UK and Germany.

When the youth were asked about corruption within their governments, the UAE emerged as the least corrupt. However, 77 per cent stressed that in other Arab countries corruption was so rife that many of them seriously consider leaving their home country.

It is “painful that almost half of Arab youth want to emigrate from their countries because they don’t find safety and livelihood in their own homeland,” Sheikh Mohammed commented. If a government is corrupt, “the country will be ruined”, will lack security and its people will leave, he added.

The UAE continues to offer to others a great model of modern development while preserving its traditions and cultural identity. It is also a home of more than 200 different nationalities who coexist in total harmony, enjoying personal freedoms that allow them to make their dreams come true. The UAE way of life rewards those who work hard and contribute to the betterment of society.