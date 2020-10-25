Global Village has always offered a glimpse of what life is like around the world Image Credit: Supplied

Is it really a quarter of a century since Global village opened first in Dubai? It seems as if the cultural and entertainment attraction has always been part of like in Dubai and the UAE, bringing joy and happiness to so many down through the years. And right now, of course, couldn’t we all do with a little more joy and excitement in our lives? That’s why the annual opening of Global Village serves as a reminder that things are indeed getting back to normal after the advent of coronavirus some six months ago.

At any time, staging Global Village is a mighty logistical task that is a stiff challenge for organisers, Now, that task increases exponentially given all of the new measures that are needed to ensure the safety of every visitor passing through the entrance gates on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. But visitors can rest assured that indeed every effort will be made during this year’s season to place health and safety concerns highest on the agenda.

For families who have lived under restrictions these past months, who have faced hardships and had to cope with life in confined spaces or with limited social and mixing opportunities, the opening of Global Village can help press the reset button, being together with each other, relax and have fun. Of course safety should be our first priority — both face coverings and physical distancing is a must - Gulf News

Now at Global Village, an extensive deep cleaning regimen is underway, staff have been trained in hygiene protocols, more cleaning staff are in place, social distancing measures have been put in place at restaurants and other areas, and one-way movement measures will help keep every visitor safe and ensure that all public health protocols are followed and adhered to.

Filling the void in our lives

Global Village has always offered a glimpse of what life is like around the world. Its replicas of marketplaces and iconic buildings provide a sense of what it is like to visit far-flung corners, and the snacks and food give a taste of those places, whetting our appetite to travel and explore. That’s not entirely possible now, so Global Village can at least fill that void.

