Charter of 10 principles to guide the nation over the next five decades

Image Credit: Twitter@ MohamedBinZayed

Nearly 50 years ago, when the founding fathers of the UAE gathered at Union House in Dubai, they did so in the belief and knowledge that the seven emirates would bind together in strength to forge a nation founded on key principles of unity, peace, prosperity and generosity of spirit, where family and equality would be cherished, and where growth and prosperity would be shared for the benefit of all.

Over the past 50 years, those principles have stood the test of time, and we live in a nation now that, on the threshold of the next 50 years, is strident, confident and eager to embrace all that the future holds.

Since Friday, when it was announced that 50 projects for the 50 would be detailed in the days and weeks leading up to this next historic National Day on December 2, the initiatives have been coming in a steady stream. On Sunday, the 10 Principles of the 50 were announced, the cornerstone for the next five decades.

Simply put, they are a positive and welcoming affirmation of the key principles that are paramount in moving forward, affecting every aspect of our life and positively confirming how the UAE will act in every decision it takes.

The Principles of the 50 have been guided by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and pave a strategic road map for the country’s new era of political, economic and social development.

The UAE will build the best and most dynamic economy in the world. It will ensure policies will serve the economy, while the end goal of the economy is to provide the best life for the people of the UAE.

It will develop education and attract talent as the key to maintaining the UAE’s excellence.

The UAE will ensure that good-neighbourliness is the basis of stability, and it affirms that the nation is one united economic, tourist and industrial destination, building on digital, technical and scientific excellence.

The core value system in the UAE shall remain based on openness and tolerance and the preservation of rights, and the rule of justice and law.

The UAE also affirms it will provide relief to any country in need and will work for the cause of peace, harmony and dialogue to resolve any foreign policy dispute.