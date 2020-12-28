Highlighting the rich heritage and culture of the UAE, the Al Maha Desert Resort is built as a luxury Bedouin encampment Image Credit: Supplied

If you aspire to ring in the New Year with zenith of luxury while shying away from glitz and glamour, than Al Maha Desert Resort staycation is in order. Merging Arabia’s mystical natural beauty with ultimate man-made comforts, Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai was the region’s first-ever attempt to encapsulate the history of Dubai and its traditional influences.

Highlighting the rich heritage and culture of the UAE, the architectural language is indigenous to the region, with thoughtful nuances borrowed from the Bedouin way of life and is built as a luxury Bedouin encampment. Situated in the heart of 225-square-kilometre Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR), the luxury resort seamlessly integrates with magical dunes and delights guests with a sense of desert adventure.

Each of the Bedouin-inspired suites offer secluded tranquility and complete exclusivity Image Credit: Supplied

Reflecting old-style Arabian architecture, Al Maha has a wonderful collection of over 2,000 rare, historic pieces of artwork, weaponry, traditional jewellery and Bedouin handicrafts. Each of the 42 luxurious tented suites at Al Maha combines discreet refinement with authentic regional antiques, local artefacts and thoughtful nuances that highlight the grandeur of ancient Arabia. With a private temperature-controlled pool overlooking infinite sand dunes and lush palms, each of the Bedouin-inspired suites offer secluded tranquility and complete exclusivity as the terrace offers complete privacy, discreetly fenced off with barasti and lush vegetation.

An all-inclusive resort offers three dining experience complimenting the tranquility of the resort. Dine alfresco on the veranda with spectacular views of the conservation reserve and indulge in international and indigenous delicacies from breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can also choose to indulge in their scrumptious meals from suite on their private deck dining overlooking flora and fauna in their natural habitat. Guests looking to make the most of panoramic desert views, Al Maha offers an exclusive Dune Dining experience, where the resort’s finest, signature dishes are served under the twinkling canopy of stars in the secluded serenity of the desert at an additional cost.

Guests will get a first-hand experience of the mesmerising desert landscape with a wide range of desert activities Image Credit: Supplied

Enabling guests to get a first-hand experience of the mesmerizing desert landscape, Al Maha offers a wide range of desert activities whilst educating them about the importance of its conservation programs. Guests can explore the fabled Bedouin way of life with camel treks, horse riding, falconry displays, while the more adventurous can experience archery, dune driving and wildlife drives.

If relaxation is what you crave, visit Timeless Spa, set against a tranquil and inspiring natural environment, overlooking golden Arabian Desert, it provides a complete holistic experience. The luxurious resort ensures that its guests and patrons enjoy extraordinary experience by offering them specially curated pool, spa, desert activities and luxury staycations.