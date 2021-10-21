Are you planning a Squid Game marathon? Experience one of the games yourself

talabat, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce platform is inviting fans of Netflix’s latest hit show, Squid Game, to take the #CookwithMe challenge and make their very own dalgona candy - the traditional Korean honeycomb toffee treat (and childhood game) that is taking the world by storm.

Fans of the South Korean drama can now easily play the popular game themselves and learn how to make the famous street food by watching these TikTok videos.

Don’t have the ingredients? Don’t worry - talabat Mart has got you covered!

With talabat Mart’s latest #CookwithMe collection, you can buy all of the ingredients required to make the 70’s street food - and have them delivered in 20 minutes or less, just in time for an awesome binge-watching session!

Here’s a step by step guide on how to make your own dalgona candy:

Traditionally, Korean street vendors make dalgona candy in metal ladles over open flames - but you can easily make this on your stove at home in a much safer manner.

Alternatively, you can switch the ladle out for a skillet or shallow pot.

● Set your metal ladle or skillet over your stove flame at medium heat.

● Pour sugar into your ladle/skillet/pot and stir the contents with a metal chopstick or spoon.

● Stir until the sugar has melted, and is amber in color. Sprinkle in a pinch of baking soda and stir some more.

● Once the baking soda and melted sugar are thoroughly mixed, pour the treat onto a miniature baking pan. If you don’t have a pan, you can use a sheet of parchment paper instead.

● While the dalgona candy mixture is still wet, place a cookie cutter in the center of the candy and gently push it down to create a light imprint and not a whole cutting.

● Remove the cookie cutter and let the candy harden as it cools down.

● Serve the candies with needles, so you and your guests can try to carve out the shapes you created.

You are now ready to enjoy your own mini Squid Game experience! Join the #CookwithMe challenge by ordering your ingredients from talabat mart.

